More on the fatal airplane crash Friday… a Piper Saratoga departed McGhee
Tyson Airport en route to Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids
Michigan. Anderson County 911 received a 911 call from a citizen on Tillery
Road stating they heard a low flying aircraft and a loud noise shortly after. The
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene on Tillery Road,
and located various parts to what appeared to belong to an aircraft. Anderson
County Emergency Management, Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Ridge
Police and Fire Departments responded to locate the downed aircraft. The body
of the pilot 45 year old James Scarlett was taken to Knox County Regional
Forensics Center to conduct further examination. The recovered aircraft will be
taken back to Atlanta for further examination.
