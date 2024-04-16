More on the fatal airplane crash Friday… a Piper Saratoga departed McGhee

Tyson Airport en route to Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids

Michigan. Anderson County 911 received a 911 call from a citizen on Tillery

Road stating they heard a low flying aircraft and a loud noise shortly after. The

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene on Tillery Road,

and located various parts to what appeared to belong to an aircraft. Anderson

County Emergency Management, Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Ridge

Police and Fire Departments responded to locate the downed aircraft. The body

of the pilot 45 year old James Scarlett was taken to Knox County Regional

Forensics Center to conduct further examination. The recovered aircraft will be

taken back to Atlanta for further examination.

Related