More on Plane Crash

On Friday April 12th, at approximately 1617, a Piper PA-32 Saratoga departed McGhee
Tyson Airport en route to Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) in Grand Rapids Michigan.
At 1643, Anderson County 911 Communications Center, received a 911 call from a citizen on
Tillery Road stating they heard a low flying aircraft and a loud noise shortly after. The Anderson
County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene on Tillery Road, and located various parts to
what appeared to belong to an aircraft. Shortly thereafter, the Anderson County 911 Center
received a notification from Air Force Rescue Coordination Center (AFRCC) of an Emergency
Location Transmission (ELT) in the area of Highway 25W and Edgemoor Rd. Crews from
Anderson County Emergency Management, Anderson County Emergency and Rescue Squad,
Anderson County Emergency Medical Services, Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Ridge
Police and Fire Departments, Knox County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, Tennessee Emergency
Management Agency, and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to Incident Command Post to
coordinate a response to locate the downed aircraft.
At 1832, the aircraft was located by Tennessee Highway Patrol and foot units, at 429
Gadsontown Ln. Powell, TN with one (1) deceased victim on board. The Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Board (NTSB) were contacted to confirm that
the downed aircraft was located. The body of the deceased individual was taken to Knox
County Regional Forensics Center to conduct further examination.
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Emergency Management Agency, and
Claxton Volunteer Fire Department coordinated with the FAA and NTSB to recover debris from
the area. The recovered aircraft will be taken back to Atlanta for further examination.
If a member of the community locates any remaining pieces of the aircraft please contact the
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (865)-457-2414.
