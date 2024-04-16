More on Plane Crash

On Friday April 12th, at approximately 1617, a Piper PA-32 Saratoga departed McGhee

Tyson Airport en route to Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) in Grand Rapids Michigan.

At 1643, Anderson County 911 Communications Center, received a 911 call from a citizen on

Tillery Road stating they heard a low flying aircraft and a loud noise shortly after. The Anderson

County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene on Tillery Road, and located various parts to

what appeared to belong to an aircraft. Shortly thereafter, the Anderson County 911 Center

received a notification from Air Force Rescue Coordination Center (AFRCC) of an Emergency

Location Transmission (ELT) in the area of Highway 25W and Edgemoor Rd. Crews from

Anderson County Emergency Management, Anderson County Emergency and Rescue Squad,

Anderson County Emergency Medical Services, Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Ridge

Police and Fire Departments, Knox County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, Tennessee Emergency

Management Agency, and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to Incident Command Post to

coordinate a response to locate the downed aircraft.

At 1832, the aircraft was located by Tennessee Highway Patrol and foot units, at 429

Gadsontown Ln. Powell, TN with one (1) deceased victim on board. The Federal Aviation

Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Board (NTSB) were contacted to confirm that

the downed aircraft was located. The body of the deceased individual was taken to Knox

County Regional Forensics Center to conduct further examination.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Emergency Management Agency, and

Claxton Volunteer Fire Department coordinated with the FAA and NTSB to recover debris from

the area. The recovered aircraft will be taken back to Atlanta for further examination.

If a member of the community locates any remaining pieces of the aircraft please contact the

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (865)-457-2414.

