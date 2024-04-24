The temperatures are warming up and MEDIC has teamed up with Soaky
Mountain to offer an admission ticket to donors through May 10 or while
supplies last. Additionally, platelet donors receive a $25 e-gift card and are
automatically part of the platelet recognition punch card program anytime they
donate. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. MEDIC is the
primary blood product provider for 25 hospitals including Blount Memorial,
Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and
UT Medical Center. MEDIC recruits blood donors in 23 counties.
