The temperatures are warming up and MEDIC has teamed up with Soaky

Mountain to offer an admission ticket to donors through May 10 or while

supplies last. Additionally, platelet donors receive a $25 e-gift card and are

automatically part of the platelet recognition punch card program anytime they

donate. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. MEDIC is the

primary blood product provider for 25 hospitals including Blount Memorial,

Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and

UT Medical Center. MEDIC recruits blood donors in 23 counties.

