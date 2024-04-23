Mark Edward Wallace, age 45 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Born on November 2, 1978 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee Mark was the son of the late Delbert Glen Wallace, Sr. and Genevieve Hill Wallace. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by grandparents, Earnest and Rhoda Hill and John and Viola Wallace.

Mark is survived by his mother, Genevieve Hill Wallace of Clinton;

Tracy Wallace, the love of his life and soul mate; son, Mark Wallace and wife Hanna of Warrensburg, Mo.; daughters, Keirsten Mercado and wife Elizah of Clinton, Raven Wallace of Oak Ridge and Ashlyn Taylor of Clinton; brother, Delbert Glen Wallace, Jr. and wife Kristy of Clinton; sisters, Nellie Welch and husband Allen and Christy Wallace and husband Mack of Clinton; grandchildren, Oliver Wallace, Parker Wallace, Ariyah Rowe and Kylan Mercado; nieces and nephews, Riley Huckaby, Brittany Kuriger, Mack Huckaby, Eddie Vanderpool, Savannah Huckaby, Christopher Vanderpool, Terry Wallace, Jozzalyn Vanderpool, Kelly Hansard, Oakley Huckaby, Zack Hansard, Samantha Salyer, Bentlee Hansard and Lucas Poland and other relatives and friends.

The Wallace family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. in the Jones Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Tim Jenkins officiating

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Mark Edward Wallace.