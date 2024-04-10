llian “Josephine” Lowe, age 89 passed away on Monday April 8, 2024 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tn.

Josephine was born on June 26, 1934, in Anderson County, Tn. to William “Bill” and Mattie Hicks.

Josephine had a heart of gold and was a mother to all. She loved watching westerns, crocheting, and loved her flowers. Josephine was a member of Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parent’s William “Bill Hicks and Mattie Smith Hicks, 4 brother’s and 3 sisters. Also preceded by her babies Peggy, Judy and Johnny.

Josephine is survived by her sons Howard Lowe and wife Susan, and Bobby Lowe. Daughter’s Brenda Hammond, Lillian Smith and husband Edward, Carolyn Phillips and husband Wayde. Grandchildren Davey (Cheryl) Hammond, April (Dave) Stewart, Joey Taylor, Donna (Rusty) Bruce, Greg (Kelly) Phillips, Ambrea Perry, Chris Hammond, Tiffany Taylor, Amy (James) Maples and Holly Rose. Plus 20 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. Along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday April 11, 2024, from 6 – 8 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tn. The family will meet at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist church on Friday April 12, 2024, at 12pm for the funeral service with Rev. Travis Freeman officiating. Her graveside service will follow at the church cemetery.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to be serving the family of Josephine Lowe.