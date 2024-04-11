Leonard “Chris” Gleba, age 75

Leonard “Chris” Gleba, age 75, of Kingston, passed away Monday, February 19, 2024.  The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 am, Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Bradbury United Methodist Church in Kingston with Celebration of Life following at 11:00 am, and luncheon in the church’s fellowship hall to follow immediately afterward.  Military Honors will be held at Chris and Jan’s home beginning at 2:30 pm.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

