Leonard “Chris” Gleba, age 75, of Kingston, passed away Monday, February 19, 2024. The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 am, Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Bradbury United Methodist Church in Kingston with Celebration of Life following at 11:00 am, and luncheon in the church’s fellowship hall to follow immediately afterward. Military Honors will be held at Chris and Jan’s home beginning at 2:30 pm. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

