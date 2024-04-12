Larry Haskell Edmonds, age 78

Larry Haskell Edmonds, age 78, of Kingston passed away at his home Thursday, April 11, 2024.  The family will receive friends 5:30 – 7:00 pm, Sunday, April 14, 2024 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following the visitation at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ronnie Nickell and Rev. David Acres officiating.  Interment will be held Monday, April 15, 2024 at Kingston Memorial Gardens with military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard.

