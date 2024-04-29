Kathy Ann Atkins, age 72,

Kathy Ann Atkins, age 72, of Kingston  passed away in her sleep Thursday, April 25, 2024 at Signature Health Care in Rockwood.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available.

