d. March 28, 2024

Clinton

In the first hour of Thursday, March 28th, John Oscar Snodgrass, quietly passed away while holding the hand of his eldest daughter. He was 81 years old. He had recently undergone surgery and had been fighting several chronic illnesses. He is survived by his wife, Mavis Moore Snodgrass and three daughters, Lisa R.S. Kistler, Tina Marie Richards and husband Jez, and Gina Darlene Snodgrass; grandchildren, Jack Richards, Davis Richards, Kailen Kistler, Casey Kistler and Anna-Marie ABodholdt. He was preceded in death by his parents Clive « Butch » Snodgrass and Helen Maloyed Snodgrass. John served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam war. He worked in sales for 16 years for US Plywood/Champion Building Products where he obtained many awards and accolades. He then made his dream come true by starting his own company, Salvage and Building Materials in 1988 in Clinton, TN. He married his high school sweetheart and they lived happily together for 63 years. He liked nothing better than telling people about his beautiful wife who he married 2 days after his 19th birthday. His eyes would sparkle when he spoke of her. He was a die-hard Tennessee Vols fan but attended Emory & Henry College. He transferred to Virginia Tech his sophomore year. His junior year, he enlisted in the Air Force to serve his country. After the war, he graduated from ETSU just before the birth of his third daughter, who was born on his birthday. Although the last years of his life were marked with pain, he rarely complained and would say that each day was « the best day ever ». He had many friends and will be remembered by how much he loved his wife, his family, his friends and his company and how he worked to make his dreams come true.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tennessee Baptist Adult Homes and mailed to TN Baptist Adult Homes, PO Box 682789, Franklin, TN 37068 (specify Knoxville Rainbow Acres location) or to Christian Heritage Fellowship at christianheritagefellowship.com.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. until time of the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. in the Jones Mortuary Chapel in Clinton, Tennessee.

