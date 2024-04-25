John Michael Dunn ,namesake of the Michael Dunn Center (MD Center) in Kingston Passes Away

John Michael Dunn age 58, of Rockwood passed away Tuesday April 23, at his
home. He loved Jesus and his family. He was a member of Faith Promise Church.
He was the namesake of the Michael Dunn Center (MD Center) in Kingston
which was established by his grandfather, C.R. Lay and several others in 1971.
The Michael Dunn Center serves 1,200 children and adults across the state and
employs 400 people. The family wants to thank Michael’s care staff at the
Highway 27 group home where he lived.
