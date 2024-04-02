JoeAnn Reynolds Alley, 85 of Clinton, Tennessee, was called from long-suffering into the arms of her Heavenly Father on March 29, 2024, while at home. She was born on April 26, 1938, in Black Mountain (Kenvir), KY, to Dewey and Edna Reynolds.

JoeAnn was a 1956 graduate of Evarts High School, Evarts, KY. She began her early adult years working as a telephone operator for BellSouth in Dayton, OH, and later in Clinton, TN, where she met and married Wayne Alley, her loving husband of just under 64 years. JoeAnn was a devoted wife and exceptionally caring mother and she was best known for her unwavering spirit. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and reading. JoeAnn was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Clinton, TN, where she taught Sunday School, faithfully served refreshments during vacation bible school, and was a choir member.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Alley, son Kevin Alley (Angela), daughters Tracy, Angie and Christy Alley, granddaughter Katelyn Alley Shetterly (Nick), great-grandchildren Brody James Shetterly and Charleston Kate Shetterly, numerous nieces, nephews, and a loyal sister-in-law, Mary Jane Alley. JoeAnn was preceded in death by her parents Dewey and Edna Reynolds, brother Paul Reynolds and sister Mildred Reynolds McPeek and Kathleen Reynolds Takacs.

Friends may visit with the family beginning at 10:00 am until the start of the funeral service at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Bethel Baptist Church located at 610 Bethel Road, Clinton, TN. The graveside service will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor David Seiber and Pastor Darryl Taylor officiating.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve JoeAnn’s family.