Jennevive Mikayla Haynes

February 24, 2008 — April 1, 2024

Powell, Tn.

Jennevive Mikayla Haynes, age 16 of Powell, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 1, 2024. Jennevive was a sophomore at Clinton High School, was very smart with a bright future and was a friend to all that knew her.

Born in Sevierville, Tennessee on February 24, 2008 she was the daughter of Joseph Haynes and Silvia Clifton and husband Joseph.

Jennevive was preceded in death by grandparents, Stephen Haynes, Fernando Miranda and Inez Cruz.

Jennevive is survived by her mother and step-father Silvia Miranda Clifton and husband Joseph; father, Joseph Haynes; grandmother, Virginia Haynes; brothers, Joseph and Joshua Haynes; sisters, Leilani Rivera, Samantha Rivera and Andi Haynes, and many other relatives and friends.

Jennevive’s family will receive her friends on Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. until time of her memorial service at 3:00 p.m. in the Jones Mortuary Chapel in Clinton, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Jennevive Mikayla Haynes.

