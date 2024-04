James Clifford (Cliff) Wallace, age 85, passed away on Wednesday March 28, 2024 in Kingston, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Hwy, Kingston, TN 37763. An urn burial will follow the service at Paint Rock Baptist Cemetery, 1510 Loudon Hwy, Philadelphia, TN 37846

Related