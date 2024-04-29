Harold Eugene Nunley age 51

Harold Nunley Obituary

Harold Eugene Nunley age 51, of Lafollette, Tennessee passed away on April 23, 2024 at Lafollette Medical center. He was born on July 14, 1972 in Elkton, Maryland to Elmer Wanye Nunley and Edna Pauline Brown. Harold loved traveling, singing, playing pool, and spending time with family and friends.  Harold is preceded in death by his dad Elmer Wayne Nunley, Brother Brian Lothery, Niece Madison Rose Nunley. He is survived by:

Wife of 25years         Nancy Nunley                                        Lafollette, TN

Daughter                     Teresa & Robert Springer                  Rogersville, TN

                                      Melissa Hensley & Sam                      Forrest City, NC

Son                               Benny Byers                                         Knoxville, TN

                                     Brentley Byers                                     Hookerton, NC

                                     Michael Williams & Kelly                   New Jersey

                                     Robert Hufnal                                     Bishop, Michigan

Mother                      Edna Brown                                         Rogersville, TN

 Brother                    Daniel Nunley & Leta                          Rogersville, TN

Grandchildren            Lillian Rose Springer

                                     Addison Byers

                                    Gage, Haven Byers

                                   Winston Roebuck

                                   Miranda Rose

                                  Destini Nicole

                                  McKayla Nunley & Brad Allen

Great Grandchildren   Zayn Roebuck, Alora Rose Roebuck

A host of other family and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00PM, on May 18, 2024 at the Rocky Top Worship Center in Lake City, Tennessee with Pastor Chris Tackett and Evag. Daniel Nunley officiating.   

