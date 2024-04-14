Gary Lee Thornton

Jim Miller 18 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 22 Views

Gary Lee Thornton born February 27, 1964, of Heiskell, TN gained his Heavenly angel wings on April 12, 2024. He was greeted by his late son William “Kyle” Thornton welcoming him home. Gary was a member of Cedar Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Clinton, TN.

Gary loves his family and friends with his entire being. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, watching wrestling and Gunsmoke. He enjoyed making people laugh and was always life of any gathering.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, William “Bill” Thornton and Dollie Thornton; son, Willie Egbert; brother, Wendell Thornton; and sister, Mable Ruth Thornton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Brenda Thornton; daughter, Sonya Keith (Jerry); granddaughter, Breana Egbert; daughter-in-law, Esther Egbert; brothers, Ben Thornton (Carolyn); Larry Thornton (Tina); Billy Thornton and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Gary had special friends that meant the world to him, Angie and Danny Sams and Dallas Stultz.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Monday, April 15, 2024, from 5:00-7:00PM, with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Justin Howard officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 1:15PM and go in funeral procession to Cedar Hill Baptist Church Cemetery for a 2:00PM interment. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Wade Colwell, age 77

Wade Colwell, age 77 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away at his home on Monday, April …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.