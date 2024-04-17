Fred Wallace (Wally) Carmichael, age 75 of Clinton, TN was born on April 24, 1948, was called to Heaven to meet his Lord and Savior face to face on April 16, 2024. Wally is the son of the late Fred and Bonnie Carmichael of Clinton.

Wally was a loving husband to the love of his life, Dale. They were devoted to each other and blessed with 52 years of marriage. Together, they have two daughters, Amy and Amanda. Wally was a proud and involved dad who loved to brag about his three girls, Dale, Amy, and Amanda, affectionately known as “Wally’s Angels.” Wally was a loving, involved, and proud “Pop” to grandchildren, Ashley and Brady.

Wally dedicated 34 years of service to the Clinton Police Department. He had a servant’s heart and influenced many lives. He was also a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton, where he has served as a deacon and Disaster Relief Ministry team member.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Gerry Vermillion ( Bill ) and in-laws Arva Lee and Ogreeta Luallen.

He is survived by his wife, Dale Allyson Carmichael; daughters Amy Smith (Brian) and Amanda Taylor (Jayson), both of Clinton; grandchildren Ashley Taylor and Brady Smith; a host of nieces and nephews; and many special friends.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Food Pantry at Second Baptist Church, 777 Public Safety Lane, Clinton, TN 37716.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, April 21, 2023, at Second Baptist Church. His Celebration of Life Service will follow with Dr. Michael Thompson officiating. Friends and family will meet at 10:15 am on Monday and proceed to Woodhaven Memorial Garden for an 11:00 am graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com