Farmer’s Markets Open

Both the Norris and Clinton farmers’ markets will be back again this year, with

the Norris one opening first, next Wednesday, May 1, on East Norris Road in

front of Norris Middle School. The Clinton FARM Market, meanwhile, will begin

just over three weeks later, on Thursday, May 23, in Lakefront Park, according

to its organizers. As for the Norris market, coordinator Mindy Wells said the

hours will be 3-6 p.m. every Wednesday during the growing season, until it

begins to wind down in September.

