Farmer’s Markets Open

Jim Miller 4 hours ago

Both the Norris and Clinton farmers’ markets will be back again this year, with
the Norris one opening first, next Wednesday, May 1, on East Norris Road in
front of Norris Middle School. The Clinton FARM Market, meanwhile, will begin
just over three weeks later, on Thursday, May 23, in Lakefront Park, according
to its organizers. As for the Norris market, coordinator Mindy Wells said the
hours will be 3-6 p.m. every Wednesday during the growing season, until it
begins to wind down in September.

