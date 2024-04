Earl Dew, age 91, of Kingston passed away Thursday, April 25, 2024 at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville. The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Monday, April 29, 2024 at Liberty Baptist Church with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will follow the service at Riggs Chapel Cemetery in Harriman.

Related