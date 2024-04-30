DCS investigating ACS after Autistic Child found playing in creek behind Lake City Elementary School for 30 minutes unattended.

Anderson County School System is once again in the news.

On April 15th WYSH reported the resignation of Clinton High School principle Dan Jenkins for grade manipulation at Clinton High School. WYSH is waiting for the Anderson County Schools to finish an investigation of itself and report the findings to the public. However, now Anderson County School System is reportedly being investigated by The Department of Child Services because of another event. This event happened on April 10th at Lake City Elementary school.

On April 10th a Pre K / Kindergartner age autistic Child wondered out of Lake City Elementary School and walked down to the creek by the school and was not noticed missing until a passer by notified the school that a child was in the creek.

In a social medial post Mom, Chelsey Adams posts that her son walked right passed the teacher who was supposed to be watching the children.

Adams write

“the biggest gut punch of it all was the surveillance video shows a

woman (not saying any names because we don’t have a confirmed name on who it was) was sitting by the door on her cell phone not paying attention when —— decided to walk out the door my child was unsupervised for 30 whole minutes because she chose to sit on her phone in the middle of gym my child was out of sight for 30 minutes because she chose to pick her phone up instead of watching the class and she was right by the door the whole time it’s such a disappointing feeling to know that is the reason he was able to just walk out of the door that day. To the man that waved down the teachers and got their attention that my child was in the water”

The Adams family report that they have been visited by DCS who is investigating the incident. The family also states the ACS did not notify them that their son was missing or that anything had happened until the entire event was over.

Anderson County Schools issued the following statement about the event..

“Parents, teachers, and students – This morning, a student at Lake City Elementary exited the building – teachers and administrators witnessed the event and pursued the student. The student was immediately brought back in the building safely. No injuries occurred. LCES is now currently under a new soft lockdown due to a medical emergency. The soft lockdown is only so that students and staff remain out of the way when medical professionals attend to the emergency. Ryan Sutton Communications/PR Coordinator Anderson County Schools”

