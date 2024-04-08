County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. April 13th

CLINTON—Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for

a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. The local breakfast which first began in

2016, is entering its eighth year in the Anderson County community.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Clinch

River Home Healthcare. Anderson County’s new Veterans Service Officer Scott Nation will in

attendance to introduce himself and meet veterans.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, April 13 th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks

Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m.

honoring veterans.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their

service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the

breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship

and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with

them. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location

and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about

the breakfast each month.

Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes.

May 11, 2024 is sponsored by American Legion Post 172 and American Legion Riders Post 172;

June 8, 2024 is sponsored by Ray Varner Ford; and July 13, 2024 is sponsored by Brent Wallace

with Gentivahs.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for

Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a

breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.



