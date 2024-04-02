Clinton Brush Collection Policy and Schedule

Brush Collection Policy

Brush will be collected twice each month on a PER REQUEST BASIS. (Leaf collections and household garbage collections are separate operations with different collection days.) Residents needing brush collection should call 865-457-6495 and leave a voice message with their address and phone number. Brush left for collection must meet the following guidelines:

maximum quantity of two brush piles 4 feet wide x 4 feet tall and 10 feet long will be collected from each household per visit.

Our equipment is unable to collect brush placed beneath overhead obstructions, such as tree limbs or low hanging utility cables.

Brush must be brought to the curbside and not placed in the street, on sidewalks,or where it blocks utility meters, poles, or fire hydrants.

Brush and limbs shall be neatly stacked in 4’ x 4’ piles with the ends facing the same direction. Leaves or other debris may not be mixed with brush.

Please call about stumps or limbs larger than 12 inches diameter.

Lumber or construction waste materials will not be collected.

Commercial, industrial, construction, or land clearing projects are not included in the brush collection program and will not be collected.

Thank you, in advance, for your cooperation!

NAMECOLLECTION DAY
ALABAMA AVE2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
APACHE LN2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
NAPACHE RD2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
SAPACHE RD2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
BAKER AVE1st and 3rd MONDAY
BAXTER AVE1st and 3rd MONDAY
BEECHWOOD LN2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
BEETS AVE1st and 3rd MONDAY
BINGHAM DR2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
BLOCKHOUSE VALLEY RD2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
BOWDOIN ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
NBOWLING ST1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
BRANDAWYNE DR2nd and 4th MONDAY
BREAKERS CT2nd and 4th MONDAY
BREEZEWOOD CIR2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
BRIARWOOD DR1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
EBROAD ST1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
WBROAD ST1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
BROCK ST2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
BYRD ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
CAGLE ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
CARDEN FARM DR2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
CARDEN RD2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
CARLOCK ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
CARSON PL1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
CATAWBA AVE2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
CEDAR CIR2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
CEDAR ST1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
SCENTRAL ST2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
CENTRAL ST1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
CHANNEL WAY2nd and 4th MONDAY
NCHARLES G SEIVERS BLVD1st and 3rd MONDAY
SCHARLES G SEIVERS BLVD2nd and 4th MONDAY
CHELSEA LN2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
CHEROKEE AVE2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
CHERYL LN2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
CHRISTIN DR1st and 3rd MONDAY
ECHURCH ST1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
WCHURCH ST1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
CLEARVIEW ST2nd and 4th MONDAY
CLINCH AVE2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
COPELAND ST2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
CRESTWOOD DR1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
CROSS ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
CUMMINGS ST2nd and 4th MONDAY
DAVID RD2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
DAVID ST2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
DAVIS CIR1st and 3rd MONDAY
DELTA ST2nd and 4th MONDAY
DEW ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
DOGWOOD ST2nd and 4th MONDAY
DOUGLAS LN2nd and 4th MONDAY
EAGLE BEND DR1st and 3rd MONDAY
EAGLE BEND LN1st and 3rd MONDAY
EAGLE BEND PL1st and 3rd MONDAY
EAGLE BEND RD1st and 3rd MONDAY
EAGLE WAY1st and 3rd MONDAY
EAST DR1st and 3rd MONDAY
EDGEWOOD AVE2nd and 4th MONDAY
EDGEWOOD CIR2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
ELIZABETHTON WAY1st and 3rd MONDAY
ELM ST2nd and 4th MONDAY
FIELD DR1st and 3rd MONDAY
FISHERMAN’S WAY2nd and 4th MONDAY
FORREST AVE1st and 3rd MONDAY
SFOWLER CIR2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
FOWLER LN1st and 3rd MONDAY
SFOWLER ST2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
FOWLER ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
FRANK’S MOBILE HOME PARK2nd and 4th MONDAY
GILLIAM ST2nd and 4th MONDAY
GLENDALE AVE2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
GLENN ST2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
GLENWOOD DR2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
GOANS AVE1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
GRACE DR2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD DR2nd and 4th MONDAY
HARBOUR DR2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
GROUPER LN2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
HARRIS ST2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
HENDRICKSON ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
HICKORY NUT DR2nd and 4th MONDAY
HICKORY ST1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
HICKS CIR2nd and 4th MONDAY
NHICKS ST1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
SHICKS ST2nd and 4th MONDAY
WHICKS ST2nd and 4th MONDAY
HIGH ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
HIGHLAND AVE1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
HIGHLAND DR2nd and 4th MONDAY
HILL CT1st and 3rd MONDAY
HILL ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
HILLCREST DR1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
HILLCREST ST2nd and 4th MONDAY
HILLSIDE LN2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
HIWAY DR2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
HOLLINGSWORTH CIR2nd and 4th MONDAY
HOLLINGSWORTH LN2nd and 4th MONDAY
HOWARD ST2nd and 4th MONDAY
HOYE ST2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
INDIAN RIDGE LN2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
J D YARNELL INDUSTRIAL PKWY1st and 3rd MONDAY
JARNIGAN ST2nd and 4th MONDAY
KENTUCKY AVE2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
KEVIN WAY2nd and 4th MONDAY
LAGOON DR2nd and 4th MONDAY
LAKEFRONT MOBILE HOME PARK2nd and 4th MONDAY
LAKEVIEW LN2nd and 4th MONDAY
LAKEVIEW PL2nd and 4th MONDAY
LAMAR AVE1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
LANES BLUFF RD2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
LANTANA LN2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
LEE LN2nd and 4th MONDAY
LEE RD2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
LEINART ST1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
LEWALLEN ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
LOBSTER LN2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
LOOKOUT PT2nd and 4th MONDAY
LOY ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
LYNN ST2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
LYNNCREST ST2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
LYNNWOOD ST2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
NMAIN ST1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
EMAIRE AVE1st and 3rd MONDAY
WMAIRE AVE1st and 3rd MONDAY
MAPLE ST1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
MARCIA DR1st and 3rd MONDAY
MARINA DR2nd and 4th MONDAY
MARINER POINT DR2nd and 4th MONDAY
MARLIN LN2nd and 4th MONDAY
MARSHALL ST1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
McADOO ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
MEADOWBROOK ST2nd and 4th MONDAY
MEDARIS ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
MELTON HILL CIR2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
MELTON HILL DR2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
MERIDIAN WAY2nd and 4th MONDAY
MIMOSA CIR2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
MOUNTAIN MEADOW LN2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
NANCY DR1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
NANCY LN1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
NAVE ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
OAK CIR1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
OAK ST1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
OAKWOOD AVE2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
OAKWOOD DR1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
OLIVE LN2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
ORCHARD AVE1st and 3rd MONDAY
ORCHARD DR2nd and 4th MONDAY
OVERTON ST1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
PALMER PL1st and 3rd MONDAY
PARK AVE1st and 3rd MONDAY
PHILLIPS LN1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
PINE RD1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
PINE ST1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
PORTWOOD RD2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
POTTER RD2nd and 4th MONDAY
QUALITY CIR1st and 3rd MONDAY
RANDOLPH ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
REDBUD DR2nd and 4th MONDAY
REDWOOD RD1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
REYNOLDS AVE2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
RIDGEVIEW DR2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
RIDGEVIEW WAY1st and 3rd MONDAY
RIDGEWOOD DR2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
RIVERBEND RD2nd and 4th MONDAY
RIVERSIDE DR2nd and 4th MONDAY
RIVERVIEW DR2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
ROGERS ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
ROLLING ACRES MOBILE HOME PARK1st and 3rd MONDAY
ROSE ST2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
SAILVIEW LN2nd and 4th MONDAY
SANFORD AVE2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
SCENIC DR1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
SCHOOL ST2nd and 4th MONDAY
SCRUGGS ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
SETTLER’S DR2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
SHADY PL2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
SHARP ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
SHAW RD1st and 3rd MONDAY
SHAW ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
SHIPE ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
SKYLINE DR2nd and 4th MONDAY
SLOVER ST1st and 3rd MONDAY
SPRING ST1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
SPYGLASS CT2nd and 4th MONDAY
STROTHER PL1st and 3rd MONDAY
SUNSET RD2nd and 4th MONDAY
SUSANNE DR2nd and 4th MONDAY
TANNER LN1st and 3rd MONDAY
TAYLOR DR2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
TEAKWOOD CT1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
TIMBERCREST DR1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
TIMBERCREST LN1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
TIMOTHY AVE2nd and 4th MONDAY
TIMOTHY LN2nd and 4th MONDAY
TOWER DR2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
TRADEWIND ST2nd and 4th MONDAY
UNAKA ST2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
VINTAGE LN2nd and 4th MONDAY
VISTA DR2nd and 4th MONDAY
WALNUT ST2nd and 4th MONDAY
EWASHINGTON AVE1st and 3rd MONDAY
WWASHINGTON AVE1st and 3rd MONDAY
WATERSTON WAY2nd and 4th MONDAY
WEALDEN DR2nd and 4th MONDAY
WEALDWOOD DR2nd and 4th MONDAY
EWEAVER AVE1st and 3rd MONDAY
WWEAVER AVE1st and 3rd MONDAY
WELLWOOD LN2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
WESTBURY DR1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
WESTLAND DR1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
WESTOAK DR1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
WESTWOOD DR1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY
WEYCLIFF PL2nd and 4th MONDAY
WHITE ST2nd and 4th MONDAY
WILLOW ST2nd and 4th MONDAY
WILSON AVE2nd and 4th MONDAY
WINDWARD LN2nd and 4th MONDAY
WOODHAVEN LN2nd and 4th MONDAY
WOODLAND DR2nd and 4th MONDAY
WOODMONT CIR2nd and 4th MONDAY
WORTHINGTON PL1st and 3rd MONDAY
YARNELL RD2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY
YORK ST2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY

City of Clinton100 N Bowling StreetClinton, TN 37716Clinton City Hall: 865-457-0424

