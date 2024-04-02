Clinton Brush Collection Policy and Schedule

Brush Collection Policy

Brush will be collected twice each month on a PER REQUEST BASIS. (Leaf collections and household garbage collections are separate operations with different collection days.) Residents needing brush collection should call 865-457-6495 and leave a voice message with their address and phone number. Brush left for collection must meet the following guidelines:

A maximum quantity of two brush piles 4 feet wide x 4 feet tall and 10 feet long will be collected from each household per visit.



Our equipment is unable to collect brush placed beneath overhead obstructions, such as tree limbs or low hanging utility cables.



Brush must be brought to the curbside and not placed in the street, on sidewalks,or where it blocks utility meters, poles, or fire hydrants.



Brush and limbs shall be neatly stacked in 4’ x 4’ piles with the ends facing the same direction. Leaves or other debris may not be mixed with brush.



Please call about stumps or limbs larger than 12 inches diameter.



Lumber or construction waste materials will not be collected.



Commercial, industrial, construction, or land clearing projects are not included in the brush collection program and will not be collected.



Thank you, in advance, for your cooperation!

NAME COLLECTION DAY ALABAMA AVE 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY APACHE LN 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY NAPACHE RD 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY SAPACHE RD 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY BAKER AVE 1st and 3rd MONDAY BAXTER AVE 1st and 3rd MONDAY BEECHWOOD LN 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY BEETS AVE 1st and 3rd MONDAY BINGHAM DR 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY BLOCKHOUSE VALLEY RD 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY BOWDOIN ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY NBOWLING ST 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY BRANDAWYNE DR 2nd and 4th MONDAY BREAKERS CT 2nd and 4th MONDAY BREEZEWOOD CIR 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY BRIARWOOD DR 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY EBROAD ST 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY WBROAD ST 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY BROCK ST 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY BYRD ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY CAGLE ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY CARDEN FARM DR 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY CARDEN RD 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY CARLOCK ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY CARSON PL 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY CATAWBA AVE 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY CEDAR CIR 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY CEDAR ST 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY SCENTRAL ST 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY CENTRAL ST 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY CHANNEL WAY 2nd and 4th MONDAY NCHARLES G SEIVERS BLVD 1st and 3rd MONDAY SCHARLES G SEIVERS BLVD 2nd and 4th MONDAY CHELSEA LN 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY CHEROKEE AVE 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY CHERYL LN 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY CHRISTIN DR 1st and 3rd MONDAY ECHURCH ST 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY WCHURCH ST 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY CLEARVIEW ST 2nd and 4th MONDAY CLINCH AVE 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY COPELAND ST 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY CRESTWOOD DR 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY CROSS ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY CUMMINGS ST 2nd and 4th MONDAY DAVID RD 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY DAVID ST 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY DAVIS CIR 1st and 3rd MONDAY DELTA ST 2nd and 4th MONDAY DEW ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY DOGWOOD ST 2nd and 4th MONDAY DOUGLAS LN 2nd and 4th MONDAY EAGLE BEND DR 1st and 3rd MONDAY EAGLE BEND LN 1st and 3rd MONDAY EAGLE BEND PL 1st and 3rd MONDAY EAGLE BEND RD 1st and 3rd MONDAY EAGLE WAY 1st and 3rd MONDAY EAST DR 1st and 3rd MONDAY EDGEWOOD AVE 2nd and 4th MONDAY EDGEWOOD CIR 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY ELIZABETHTON WAY 1st and 3rd MONDAY ELM ST 2nd and 4th MONDAY FIELD DR 1st and 3rd MONDAY FISHERMAN’S WAY 2nd and 4th MONDAY FORREST AVE 1st and 3rd MONDAY SFOWLER CIR 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY FOWLER LN 1st and 3rd MONDAY SFOWLER ST 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY FOWLER ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY FRANK’S MOBILE HOME PARK 2nd and 4th MONDAY GILLIAM ST 2nd and 4th MONDAY GLENDALE AVE 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY GLENN ST 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY GLENWOOD DR 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY GOANS AVE 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY GRACE DR 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY GREENWOOD DR 2nd and 4th MONDAY HARBOUR DR 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY GROUPER LN 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY HARRIS ST 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY HENDRICKSON ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY HICKORY NUT DR 2nd and 4th MONDAY HICKORY ST 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY HICKS CIR 2nd and 4th MONDAY NHICKS ST 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY SHICKS ST 2nd and 4th MONDAY WHICKS ST 2nd and 4th MONDAY HIGH ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY HIGHLAND AVE 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY HIGHLAND DR 2nd and 4th MONDAY HILL CT 1st and 3rd MONDAY HILL ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY HILLCREST DR 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY HILLCREST ST 2nd and 4th MONDAY HILLSIDE LN 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY HIWAY DR 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY HOLLINGSWORTH CIR 2nd and 4th MONDAY HOLLINGSWORTH LN 2nd and 4th MONDAY HOWARD ST 2nd and 4th MONDAY HOYE ST 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY INDIAN RIDGE LN 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY J D YARNELL INDUSTRIAL PKWY 1st and 3rd MONDAY JARNIGAN ST 2nd and 4th MONDAY KENTUCKY AVE 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY KEVIN WAY 2nd and 4th MONDAY LAGOON DR 2nd and 4th MONDAY LAKEFRONT MOBILE HOME PARK 2nd and 4th MONDAY LAKEVIEW LN 2nd and 4th MONDAY LAKEVIEW PL 2nd and 4th MONDAY LAMAR AVE 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY LANES BLUFF RD 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY LANTANA LN 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY LEE LN 2nd and 4th MONDAY LEE RD 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY LEINART ST 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY LEWALLEN ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY LOBSTER LN 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY LOOKOUT PT 2nd and 4th MONDAY LOY ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY LYNN ST 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY LYNNCREST ST 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY LYNNWOOD ST 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY NMAIN ST 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY EMAIRE AVE 1st and 3rd MONDAY WMAIRE AVE 1st and 3rd MONDAY MAPLE ST 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY MARCIA DR 1st and 3rd MONDAY MARINA DR 2nd and 4th MONDAY MARINER POINT DR 2nd and 4th MONDAY MARLIN LN 2nd and 4th MONDAY MARSHALL ST 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY McADOO ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY MEADOWBROOK ST 2nd and 4th MONDAY MEDARIS ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY MELTON HILL CIR 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY MELTON HILL DR 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY MERIDIAN WAY 2nd and 4th MONDAY MIMOSA CIR 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY MOUNTAIN MEADOW LN 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY NANCY DR 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY NANCY LN 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY NAVE ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY OAK CIR 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY OAK ST 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY OAKWOOD AVE 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY OAKWOOD DR 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY OLIVE LN 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY ORCHARD AVE 1st and 3rd MONDAY ORCHARD DR 2nd and 4th MONDAY OVERTON ST 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY PALMER PL 1st and 3rd MONDAY PARK AVE 1st and 3rd MONDAY PHILLIPS LN 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY PINE RD 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY PINE ST 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY PORTWOOD RD 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY POTTER RD 2nd and 4th MONDAY QUALITY CIR 1st and 3rd MONDAY RANDOLPH ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY REDBUD DR 2nd and 4th MONDAY REDWOOD RD 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY REYNOLDS AVE 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY RIDGEVIEW DR 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY RIDGEVIEW WAY 1st and 3rd MONDAY RIDGEWOOD DR 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY RIVERBEND RD 2nd and 4th MONDAY RIVERSIDE DR 2nd and 4th MONDAY RIVERVIEW DR 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY ROGERS ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY ROLLING ACRES MOBILE HOME PARK 1st and 3rd MONDAY ROSE ST 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY SAILVIEW LN 2nd and 4th MONDAY SANFORD AVE 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY SCENIC DR 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY SCHOOL ST 2nd and 4th MONDAY SCRUGGS ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY SETTLER’S DR 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY SHADY PL 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY SHARP ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY SHAW RD 1st and 3rd MONDAY SHAW ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY SHIPE ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY SKYLINE DR 2nd and 4th MONDAY SLOVER ST 1st and 3rd MONDAY SPRING ST 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY SPYGLASS CT 2nd and 4th MONDAY STROTHER PL 1st and 3rd MONDAY SUNSET RD 2nd and 4th MONDAY SUSANNE DR 2nd and 4th MONDAY TANNER LN 1st and 3rd MONDAY TAYLOR DR 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY TEAKWOOD CT 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY TIMBERCREST DR 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY TIMBERCREST LN 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY TIMOTHY AVE 2nd and 4th MONDAY TIMOTHY LN 2nd and 4th MONDAY TOWER DR 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY TRADEWIND ST 2nd and 4th MONDAY UNAKA ST 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY VINTAGE LN 2nd and 4th MONDAY VISTA DR 2nd and 4th MONDAY WALNUT ST 2nd and 4th MONDAY EWASHINGTON AVE 1st and 3rd MONDAY WWASHINGTON AVE 1st and 3rd MONDAY WATERSTON WAY 2nd and 4th MONDAY WEALDEN DR 2nd and 4th MONDAY WEALDWOOD DR 2nd and 4th MONDAY EWEAVER AVE 1st and 3rd MONDAY WWEAVER AVE 1st and 3rd MONDAY WELLWOOD LN 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY WESTBURY DR 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY WESTLAND DR 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY WESTOAK DR 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY WESTWOOD DR 1st and 3rd WEDNESDAY WEYCLIFF PL 2nd and 4th MONDAY WHITE ST 2nd and 4th MONDAY WILLOW ST 2nd and 4th MONDAY WILSON AVE 2nd and 4th MONDAY WINDWARD LN 2nd and 4th MONDAY WOODHAVEN LN 2nd and 4th MONDAY WOODLAND DR 2nd and 4th MONDAY WOODMONT CIR 2nd and 4th MONDAY WORTHINGTON PL 1st and 3rd MONDAY YARNELL RD 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY YORK ST 2nd and 4th WEDNESDAY

City of Clinton100 N Bowling StreetClinton, TN 37716Clinton City Hall: 865-457-0424

