The Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation will award 12 recipients of

this year’s Classroom Partnership Grants Program at 2:30 p.m. April 17 at the

local corporate office of Navarro Research and Engineering Inc., 669 Emory

Valley Road. The grants total more than $50,000. The event is open to the

public and will include individual recognitions, demonstrations of previously

awarded projects, and an address by Susan Hubbard, deputy for science and

technology at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The Foundation, supported by

community partners, invests in classrooms and educational programs beyond

what public tax dollars can provide, to ensure the highest quality of education

for all students.

