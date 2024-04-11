Classroom Partnership Grants

The Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation will award 12 recipients of
this year’s Classroom Partnership Grants Program at 2:30 p.m. April 17 at the
local corporate office of Navarro Research and Engineering Inc., 669 Emory
Valley Road. The grants total more than $50,000. The event is open to the
public and will include individual recognitions, demonstrations of previously
awarded projects, and an address by Susan Hubbard, deputy for science and
technology at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The Foundation, supported by
community partners, invests in classrooms and educational programs beyond
what public tax dollars can provide, to ensure the highest quality of education
for all students.

