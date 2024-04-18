Charles Edward Roach, age 68

Charles Edward Roach, age 68, of Clinton, TN passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at his home. He loved his family and spending time with them. Charles enjoyed golfing and going to the lake.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Frances Roach, and his grandparents, Ed and Lillie Gaylor.

Charles is survived by his brother, Ronnie Roach and wife Betty of Maryville, TN; sister Brenda Henderson of Clinton, TN; step children, Michael and wife Carrie of Clinton, TN, Jenny Johnson and husband Gary of Clinton, TN, Edie Patterson and husband Eddie of Clinton, TN, and Barbara Lawson. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

No services are scheduled at this time for Charles.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Charles Roach.

