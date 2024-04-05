Charges Pending Against Three Teenagers In Fatal Crash

Charges are pending against three teenagers after a fatal crash in Anderson

County. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a

Toyota Solana was going south on Frost Bottom Road in Anderson County, when

it lost control at an intersection. The THP said the Toyota came to a rest against

the embankment of Frost Bottom and Hwy 116. A 16-year-old passenger was

killed in the crash, while the other three teens, including the 14-year-old driver,

were injured. The report added that none of them were wearing seatbelts. The

THP report also lists charges as pending against the other three teens.

