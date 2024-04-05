Charges Pending Against Three Teenagers In Fatal Crash

Charges are pending against three teenagers after a fatal crash in Anderson
County. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a
Toyota Solana was going south on Frost Bottom Road in Anderson County, when
it lost control at an intersection. The THP said the Toyota came to a rest against
the embankment of Frost Bottom and Hwy 116. A 16-year-old passenger was
killed in the crash, while the other three teens, including the 14-year-old driver,
were injured. The report added that none of them were wearing seatbelts. The
THP report also lists charges as pending against the other three teens.
