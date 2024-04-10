Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Knoxville is hosting a Flea market

Jim Miller 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 102 Views

Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Knoxville is hosting a Flea market at Anderson county High school. There will be 30 of more vendors  set up and food trucks. So I was wondering if you could mention it on the radio. we are raising money for the women’s ministry in order for us to do the things we do during the year.

There is a link at the bottom on this email that tells the information about the flea market.And also the High school is having their annual plant sale at the same time as the flea Market.

Thank you in advance for mentioning the

 Flea market 

Saturday from 9 to 2

About Jim Miller

Check Also

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICEThe Anderson County IntergovernmentalCommittee will have a meeting on MondayApril 15, 2024 at 8:30 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.