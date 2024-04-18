Annie Carroll Phillips, age 77 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Annie was a member of the First Wesleyan Church in Clinton.

Born in the Smokey Junction community of Scott County on March 3, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Elsic and Ruby Lowe Carroll. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Phillips; brother, William Carroll; sisters, Janice Daugherty, Tina Carroll and Loma Carroll.

Annie is survived by her son, Keith Phillips of Clinton; daughters, Angie Matchett and husband Ben of Clinton, Georgia Phillips of New River, Melissa Huff of Clinton; brothers, James Carroll and Emmett Carroll of Clinton, Homer Carroll of Rocky Top and Herbert Carroll and wife Victoria of of Sevierville; sister, Brenda Phillips of Rocky Top; grandchildren, Alexandra Williams, Amber Williams, Anna Williams, Jacob Matchett, Isaac Matchett, Alyssa Matchett, Ruby Matchett and Dillon Matchett; great-grandchildren, Kulton Williams, Rudy Evans, Timberly Matchett, Nevaeh Williams, Nirvana Booker, Nieanna Williams, Nina Williams and Nash Williams.

The Phillips family will receive friends on Thursday, April 18, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. in the Jones Mortuary Chapel.

Graveside services will be on Friday, April 19, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Annie Carroll Phillips.