Anderson County’s Tourism Cabin to be Dismantled

The log cabin near Interstate 75 Exit 122 in Clinton that previously served as the
home of Anderson County’s Tourism Council will soon be dismantled and carted
away to make room for a Take 5 oil-change business. Signs recently posted at
the front of the lot along North Charles G. Seivers Boulevard, next to the Golden
Girls Restaurant indicate the new business is coming. The owner of the
property, John Davenport, said the oil-change location should open next March.
The official address of the nearly half-acre lot is 115 Welcome Lane.

