Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer arrested

An Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer was arrested by the
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and charged with the crimes of Introduction
of Contraband into a Penal Facility as well as Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.
David Antonio Berruquin, age 28, was working as a Corrections Officer in
Anderson County when a female prisoner at the facility complained to another
Sheriff’s Office employee that Berruquin had sexually assaulted her in her jail
cell. Her complaint was passed along to Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker
who contacted the District Attorney General. The Sheriff and District Attorney
General Dave Clark made the decision that it would be most appropriate to ask
the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into the allegations. Clark

requested that the T.B.I. investigate which ultimately led to Berruquin’s arrest.
Upon the initiation of the investigation, Berruquin was immediately placed on
administrative leave without pay by the Sheriff’s Office. As the result of the
preliminary investigative findings and the arrest warrant allegations, Berruquin
has been terminated by the Sheriff.
Berruquin was taken into custody in the early morning hours of April 13th in
Clinton. His arrest was conducted by the T.B.I. and Clinton Police Officers.

