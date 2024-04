PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR RELEASE

MEMORANDUM

Date: April 17 th , 2024

To: WYSH

ron@merlefm.com

jim@wyshradio.com

From: Anderson County Health Department

Name of Board: Anderson County Health Council

Date of Meeting: May 1 st , 2024

Time: 12:00 PM

Place: Anderson County Health Department

710 N Main St, Clinton, TN 37716

Contact Person: Taylor Yates, Anderson County Health Department

Public Health Educator

865-203-4934