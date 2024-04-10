Anderson County Commission Agenda

Regular Agenda
Monday, April 15, 2024 @ 9:30 A.M.
- Call to Order / Roll Call
- Prayer
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Appearance of Citizens – Items on or not on the agenda
- Approval and Correction of Agendas
Consent Agenda
Regular Agenda
- Public Hearing Report – by Vice-Chairman Vandagriff
- Presentation of Reports
A. Elected Officials
- County Mayor – Terry Frank
Approval of Resolution No. 24-04-1164 Honoring the Improved Benevolent Protective
Order of the Elks
Oak Ridge IDB Tax Year 2023 Summary of Annual PILOT Incentive Reports.
B. Department Heads
- Director of Finance – Robby Holbrook
Budget Committee Report – by Robby Holbrook, Finance Director
Purchasing Committee Report – by Robby Holbrook, Finance Director
- Director of Schools
Written Report, BOE Minutes to follow
- Law Director – Jay Yeager
Contract Approvals
Zoning Violations
Bankruptcies
Delinquent Taxes
New Lawsuits
Soccer Field Leases for American Youth Soccer Organization and East Tennessee Football
Club
C. Committees/Boards Reports
- Operations Committee Report – by Chairman Isbel
EEOP Policy language update
Resolution No. 24-4-1157 Establishing the Anderson County Emergency Management
Agency.
Resolution No. 24-04-1165 Authorizing Anderson County to apply for the FY 2024-2025
Appalachian Regional Commission Grant
Resolution No. 24-04-1163 to allow the National Wild Turkey Federation to Sanction and
Host a Limited Youth Turkey Hunt on the Blockhouse Valley Landfill Site.
Approve to apply for Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Brownfield
Redevelopment Area Grant.
Approve the Memorandum of Understanding Emergency Evacuation Location Agreements
with Little Lake Pet Lodge and the Anderson County Fair Association.
To have a resolution for the Fire Departments ready to vote on by Monday’s commission
meeting.
- Planning Commission – Requests to schedule a meeting with Commissioners for May 7th.
- Legislative Committee Report – by Chairman Wells
- Fire Commission Report – by Chairman Wandell
- Unfinished Business
- New Business
- Announcements
- Adjourn
Respectfully Submitted
Anderson County Board of Commissioners
9:00 A. M.
Public Hearing – Amendment to the “Anderson County Zoning Resolution” to include rezoning of property
at 1442 Lake City Hwy, Clinton, Parcel 042.04, Tax Map 065 from A-2 (Rural-Residential District) to C-1
(General Commercial District).
9:30 A.M.
Consent Agenda
Monday, April 15, 2024
- Approval and corrections of March 18, 2024 County Commission Minutes
- Approval of Notary and Bonds
- Waste Management Funds Request
Clinton High School Robotics Team is requesting funds for entry fee, travel and lodging for the team to
compete in the first World Championships in Houston, Texas.
- Committee Reports
Anderson County Employee Insurance Board of Trustee Minutes (2/26/24, 3/26/24)
Finance Committee Minutes (4/8/24)