Anderson County Commission Agenda

Regular Agenda
Monday, April 15, 2024 @ 9:30 A.M.

  1. Call to Order / Roll Call
  2. Prayer
  3. Pledge of Allegiance
  4. Appearance of Citizens – Items on or not on the agenda
  5. Approval and Correction of Agendas

 Consent Agenda
 Regular Agenda

  1. Public Hearing Report – by Vice-Chairman Vandagriff
  2. Presentation of Reports
    A. Elected Officials
  3. County Mayor – Terry Frank

 Approval of Resolution No. 24-04-1164 Honoring the Improved Benevolent Protective
Order of the Elks
 Oak Ridge IDB Tax Year 2023 Summary of Annual PILOT Incentive Reports.

B. Department Heads

  1. Director of Finance – Robby Holbrook

 Budget Committee Report – by Robby Holbrook, Finance Director
 Purchasing Committee Report – by Robby Holbrook, Finance Director

  1. Director of Schools

 Written Report, BOE Minutes to follow

  1. Law Director – Jay Yeager
     Contract Approvals
     Zoning Violations
     Bankruptcies
     Delinquent Taxes
     New Lawsuits
     Soccer Field Leases for American Youth Soccer Organization and East Tennessee Football
    Club

C. Committees/Boards Reports

  1. Operations Committee Report – by Chairman Isbel

 EEOP Policy language update
 Resolution No. 24-4-1157 Establishing the Anderson County Emergency Management
Agency.
 Resolution No. 24-04-1165 Authorizing Anderson County to apply for the FY 2024-2025
Appalachian Regional Commission Grant
 Resolution No. 24-04-1163 to allow the National Wild Turkey Federation to Sanction and
Host a Limited Youth Turkey Hunt on the Blockhouse Valley Landfill Site.

 Approve to apply for Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Brownfield
Redevelopment Area Grant.
 Approve the Memorandum of Understanding Emergency Evacuation Location Agreements
with Little Lake Pet Lodge and the Anderson County Fair Association.
 To have a resolution for the Fire Departments ready to vote on by Monday’s commission
meeting.

  1. Planning Commission – Requests to schedule a meeting with Commissioners for May 7th.
  2. Legislative Committee Report – by Chairman Wells
  3. Fire Commission Report – by Chairman Wandell
  4. Unfinished Business
  5. New Business
  6. Announcements
  7. Adjourn

Respectfully Submitted

Anderson County Board of Commissioners

9:00 A. M.

Public Hearing – Amendment to the “Anderson County Zoning Resolution” to include rezoning of property
at 1442 Lake City Hwy, Clinton, Parcel 042.04, Tax Map 065 from A-2 (Rural-Residential District) to C-1

(General Commercial District).

9:30 A.M.
Consent Agenda
Monday, April 15, 2024

  1. Approval and corrections of March 18, 2024 County Commission Minutes
  2. Approval of Notary and Bonds
  3. Waste Management Funds Request
     Clinton High School Robotics Team is requesting funds for entry fee, travel and lodging for the team to
    compete in the first World Championships in Houston, Texas.
  4. Committee Reports
     Anderson County Employee Insurance Board of Trustee Minutes (2/26/24, 3/26/24)
     Finance Committee Minutes (4/8/24)

