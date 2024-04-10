Anderson County Commission Agenda

Regular Agenda

Monday, April 15, 2024 @ 9:30 A.M.

Approval and Correction of Agendas

 Consent Agenda

 Regular Agenda

Public Hearing Report – by Vice-Chairman Vandagriff Presentation of Reports

A. Elected Officials County Mayor – Terry Frank

 Approval of Resolution No. 24-04-1164 Honoring the Improved Benevolent Protective

Order of the Elks

 Oak Ridge IDB Tax Year 2023 Summary of Annual PILOT Incentive Reports.

B. Department Heads

Director of Finance – Robby Holbrook

 Budget Committee Report – by Robby Holbrook, Finance Director

 Purchasing Committee Report – by Robby Holbrook, Finance Director

Director of Schools

 Written Report, BOE Minutes to follow

Law Director – Jay Yeager

 Contract Approvals

 Zoning Violations

 Bankruptcies

 Delinquent Taxes

 New Lawsuits

 Soccer Field Leases for American Youth Soccer Organization and East Tennessee Football

Club

C. Committees/Boards Reports

Operations Committee Report – by Chairman Isbel

 EEOP Policy language update

 Resolution No. 24-4-1157 Establishing the Anderson County Emergency Management

Agency.

 Resolution No. 24-04-1165 Authorizing Anderson County to apply for the FY 2024-2025

Appalachian Regional Commission Grant

 Resolution No. 24-04-1163 to allow the National Wild Turkey Federation to Sanction and

Host a Limited Youth Turkey Hunt on the Blockhouse Valley Landfill Site.

 Approve to apply for Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Brownfield

Redevelopment Area Grant.

 Approve the Memorandum of Understanding Emergency Evacuation Location Agreements

with Little Lake Pet Lodge and the Anderson County Fair Association.

 To have a resolution for the Fire Departments ready to vote on by Monday’s commission

meeting.

Planning Commission – Requests to schedule a meeting with Commissioners for May 7th. Legislative Committee Report – by Chairman Wells Fire Commission Report – by Chairman Wandell Unfinished Business New Business Announcements Adjourn

Anderson County Board of Commissioners

9:00 A. M.

Public Hearing – Amendment to the “Anderson County Zoning Resolution” to include rezoning of property

at 1442 Lake City Hwy, Clinton, Parcel 042.04, Tax Map 065 from A-2 (Rural-Residential District) to C-1

(General Commercial District).

9:30 A.M.

Consent Agenda

Monday, April 15, 2024

Approval and corrections of March 18, 2024 County Commission Minutes Approval of Notary and Bonds Waste Management Funds Request

 Clinton High School Robotics Team is requesting funds for entry fee, travel and lodging for the team to

compete in the first World Championships in Houston, Texas. Committee Reports

 Anderson County Employee Insurance Board of Trustee Minutes (2/26/24, 3/26/24)

 Finance Committee Minutes (4/8/24)