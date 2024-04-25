Advanced Fuel Facility Coming

Jim Miller

A nuclear company set to begin building an advanced fuel facility in Oak Ridge
this year got a $148.5 million boost from the U.S. Department of Energy and the
Internal Revenue Service. The award to TRISO-X, a subsidiary of X-energy, is a
tax credit funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration’s
giant bill of clean energy investments that narrowly passed through Congress in

  1. It comes as many in the industry predict a coming “nuclear renaissance,”
    in which the artisans are nuclear companies like TRISO-X, their patrons are
    wealthy donors concerned by climate change, and what’s being reborn is
    technology first developed 50 or 60 years ago that never made it to the grid.
    TRISO-X is designing a $300 million, 215,000-square-foot fuel production facility.
    in Oak Ridge that will create around 400 permanent jobs and 475 constructions

jobs. While the tax credit is not an outright grant, it will help offset the cost of
constructing and operating the facility.

