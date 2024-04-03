Adopt-A-Road

Jim Miller

The Anderson County Adopt-A-Road Program has officially marked its first
adopted roadway for regular litter pickup. Crews from the Anderson County
Highway Department earlier this year installed signage marking an
approximately 2.5-mile stretch of Loyston Point Road, which has been adopted
by Grow Financial Federal CreditUnion. Grow Financial FCU account manager
Greg McReynolds and his wife, Trista, lead the local Grow Financial FCU
volunteers that have conducted regular litter pickup events on Loyston Point
Road, leading to Norris Lake, since March 2023.

