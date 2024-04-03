The Anderson County Adopt-A-Road Program has officially marked its first

adopted roadway for regular litter pickup. Crews from the Anderson County

Highway Department earlier this year installed signage marking an

approximately 2.5-mile stretch of Loyston Point Road, which has been adopted

by Grow Financial Federal CreditUnion. Grow Financial FCU account manager

Greg McReynolds and his wife, Trista, lead the local Grow Financial FCU

volunteers that have conducted regular litter pickup events on Loyston Point

Road, leading to Norris Lake, since March 2023.

