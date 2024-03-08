William R. Van Pelt of Clinton, TN formerly of Black Mountain, KY devoted husband, and father died peacefully March 7, 2024, at Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center.

Son of John A. Van Pelt and Lola M. (Knuckles) Van Pelt, born October 14, 1928, in Kenvir, KY. He graduated from Evarts High School before serving in the U. S. Army as a Corporal during the Korean War. Upon his military discharge, he attended Eastern Kentucky University earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Arts. He began a 34-year career at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory retiring in 1991 as Graphic Arts Department Head. In 1950, he married his high school sweetheart Audrey M. (Cawood) Van Pelt to whom he was devoted for 72 years until her passing April 30, 2022.

He was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Clinton, TN where he was a Sunday School teacher and served on the finance committee. Whenever he could he played golf, gardened, loved woodworking, and was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan. In his retirement years he made and sold many of his woodworking crafts at the Museum of Appalachia in Norris, TN where he also worked as a volunteer.

Preceded in death by his parents and wife. Survived by son William Brett (Lexie) Van Pelt, granddaughter Haley Elise Van Pelt, Knoxville, TN, and daughter Amy Cawood Van Pelt (Gina Ruffner), Columbus, OH.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, from 12:30PM – 1:30PM. The funeral service will follow in the chapel beginning at 1:30PM. A burial will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to Memorial United Methodist Church, Clinton, TN.

