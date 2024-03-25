Watson G. Drinkwater III, age 82 of Clinton passed away at his residence on Friday, March 22, 2024. He was born June 12, 1941, in Norfolk, VA to the late Watson and Frances Drinkwater. Watson retired from K-25 as a mechanical instrument mechanic after 24 years of service and was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard. Throughout his life, he loved farming and was an avid outdoorsman.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Shelby Drinkwater of Clinton; son, Richard Drinkwater of AZ; sisters, Sharon Jarvis & husband Dale of VA and Denise Milburn of NC; sister-in-law, Carol Lucas of VA; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 pm, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His graveside service will follow and will be private. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com