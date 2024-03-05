USPS Processing Facility will Remain Open

The United States Postal Service says its Mail Processing Facility Review will not

result in the closure of the studied facilities or in any career employee layoffs.

The Anderson County Commission recently voted to ask County Mayor Terry

Frank to reach out to federal law makers about the county’s concerns

surrounding earlier reported changes at the Weisgarber mail distribution facility

in West Knoxville. Last week, the office of U.S. Representative Chuck

Fleischmann responded to Mayor Frank’s letter that was sent on behalf of the

Anderson County Commission. The congressman’s office indicated that officials

there also had concerns about the U.S. Postal Service’s MPFR and they had been

in contact with the postal service.

