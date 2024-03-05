The United States Postal Service says its Mail Processing Facility Review will not
result in the closure of the studied facilities or in any career employee layoffs.
The Anderson County Commission recently voted to ask County Mayor Terry
Frank to reach out to federal law makers about the county’s concerns
surrounding earlier reported changes at the Weisgarber mail distribution facility
in West Knoxville. Last week, the office of U.S. Representative Chuck
Fleischmann responded to Mayor Frank’s letter that was sent on behalf of the
Anderson County Commission. The congressman’s office indicated that officials
there also had concerns about the U.S. Postal Service’s MPFR and they had been
in contact with the postal service.
USPS Processing Facility will Remain Open
