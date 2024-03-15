The Gates Opened

On March 19, 1949 – 75 years ago – the four gates to the secret city of Oak Ridge
opened to the public. The American Museum of Science and Energy opened on
the night of March 18, 1949. Next Tuesday and Saturday, March 19 and 23, the
museum will celebrate those historic events. Free admission to the museum,
located at 115 East Main St., will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 5
p.m. Saturday. The American Museum of Science and Energy Foundation, will
be hosting a public anniversary reception at 2 p.m. Tuesday. There will be a
short program on the history of both the city and AMSE including local
representatives and a brief presentation – and a toast to the next 75 years.

