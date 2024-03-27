THE ANDERSON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT CELEBRATES NATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH WEEK



National Public Health Week April 1 to April 7

Clinton, Tenn. – The Anderson County Health Department is proud to be a part of National

Public Health Week, April 1, to April 7, 2024, and recognizes the hard work of the public health

professionals in our county and throughout Tennessee.

‘’Our health department staff work extremely hard by providing many health services to people

in our community and I’m very proud of the challenging work they do every single day’’ said

Charles Turner, Anderson County Health Department Director.

The Anderson County Health Department is proud to offer numerous health programs and

services in our community including:

 CHANT – care coordination for families and individuals to medical and social service needs;

 GIFTS – Tennessee’s new pregnancy smoking cessation program;

 TNSTRONG – Youth-led movement advocating for tobacco-free lifestyles;

 Women, Infants and Children, or WIC – supplemental nutrition for mothers and young

children; and,

 Information on immunizations and access to vital records

‘’We know working in public health can be challenging, yet rewarding at the same time and we

want to recognize the hard work of all health department employees in the East Region,’’ said

Susan Judlin, Regional Health Director. ‘’We know the work of these dedicated health

professionals is making a difference in keeping our communities healthy.’’

The Anderson County Health Department is planning the following activities for National

Public Health Week:

April 1 st , 2024: Anderson County Health Department staff will encourage all patients to register

to vote, assisting those who wish to become registered. Further, staff will begin collecting

hygiene products to donate to the Tennessee Out-Reach Center for Homeless (TORCH).

Additionally, the Public Health Educator is partnering with UT Extension to offer an after-school

yoga club with Glendale Elementary.

April 2 nd , 2024: Anderson County Health Department staff will promote the benefits of being

outdoors with all patients and participants in their Matter of Balance class at the Anderson

County Senior Center; a partnership with UT Extension. The Public Health Educator also hosts

“Catch My Breath”, a tobacco/vaping prevention program, at Grand Oaks Elementary for all 5 th

graders who receive permission. The Public Health Educator will also drop off anti-tobacco

signage at all participating schools.

710 N Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716

April 3 rd , 2024: The Public Health Educator is hosting the remaining sessions of the “Catch My

Breath” curriculum with all participating 5 th graders.

April 4 th , 2024: Anderson County Health Department staff will encourage and promote access to

vaccines with all patients, as well as distribute vaccine information flyers across the community.

Further, the Public Health Educator will co-teach Matter of Balance at the Anderson County

Senior Center with UT Extension.

April 5 th , 2024: Anderson County Health Department staff will donate collected hygiene

products to Oak Ridge Tennessee Out-Reach Center for Homeless (TORCH). Also, all staff will be

encouraged to take the time to walk at work.

April 7 th , 2024: Anderson County Health Department staff will attend the “Celebration of a

Young Child” event, hosted by the Oak Ridge Children’s Museum to promote the future of

public health and the current services offered at the health department.

For more information about health programs and services available to the public

contact the Anderson County Health Department at 865-425-8801.