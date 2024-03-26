The AC Bus Bid Goes To….

A school bus contractor is trying to appeal a contract going to a new provider for

some of Anderson County’s bus routes. The dispute involves how the people in

charge of evaluating contractors look at experience. David Landreth, president

of Andersonville Bus Lines, made the appeal. He laid out his case at a work

session of the Anderson County Board of Education, explaining that experience

doing the specific routes in Anderson County should count more than

experience doing routes elsewhere.

As stated in official documents, contractor SCU received 13 contracts for routes

with competitive bids, including six on which Andersonville also bid.