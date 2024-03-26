The AC Bus Bid Goes To….

A school bus contractor is trying to appeal a contract going to a new provider for
some of Anderson County’s bus routes. The dispute involves how the people in
charge of evaluating contractors look at experience. David Landreth, president
of Andersonville Bus Lines, made the appeal. He laid out his case at a work
session of the Anderson County Board of Education, explaining that experience
doing the specific routes in Anderson County should count more than
experience doing routes elsewhere.
As stated in official documents, contractor SCU received 13 contracts for routes
with competitive bids, including six on which Andersonville also bid.