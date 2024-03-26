The AC Bus Bid Goes To….

Jim Miller 10 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 307 Views

A school bus contractor is trying to appeal a contract going to a new provider for
some of Anderson County’s bus routes. The dispute involves how the people in
charge of evaluating contractors look at experience. David Landreth, president
of Andersonville Bus Lines, made the appeal. He laid out his case at a work
session of the Anderson County Board of Education, explaining that experience
doing the specific routes in Anderson County should count more than

experience doing routes elsewhere.
As stated in official documents, contractor SCU received 13 contracts for routes
with competitive bids, including six on which Andersonville also bid.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Fatal Motorcycle Accident Oak Ridge

A motorcycle was traveling southbound on South Illinois Avenue on the BethelValley Road overpass when …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.