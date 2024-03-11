Sue Simmons Mitchell age 93 went home to her Lord on March 9, 2024. Sue was born on April 6, 1930, to the late Wade and Minnie P. Simmons.

She was a lifetime member of Mount Pleasant Methodist Church, as a little girl the family was moved from their home in Loyston, TN when Norris Lake was created by T.V.A. She loved her family, friends, relatives, and Church.

Sue was a wonderful mother and enjoyed the pleasures of raising three sons although challenging at times.

In addition to her parents, Sue is preceded in death by her beloved husband John Clyde Mitchell (Jay), beloved youngest son Kevin Mitchell, and brothers Leo Simmons and wife Hazel, Howard Simmons (Bud), and companion Sue.

She is survived by sons, Kendell Mitchell and wife Jean and Brent Mitchell; precious daughter-in-law, Gail Mitchell; grandchildren, John Mitchell, Sarah Mitchell Spencer, Sam Mitchell, and Sidney; great-grandchildren, Trinity McGraw and husband Cameron; Gabriel, and Crichton Spencer; several nieces and nephews

The family would like to thank Cindy Pugh as well as U.T. Hospice

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery Fund; P.O. Box 312 Andersonville, TN 37705.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, from 10:00-12:00 at Mount Pleasant Methodist Church with a funeral service at noon, interment will follow the funeral service at the church cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Sue’s family. www.holleygamble.com