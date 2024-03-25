Due to the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8th 2024 the Anderson County
School District will dismiss early. Elementary and Middle Schools (except Clinton
Middle) will dismiss at 11:30am High Schools and Clinton Middle School will
dismiss at 12:30pm. Safety is the number one priority when viewing a total solar
eclipse. Be sure you’re familiar with when you need to wear specialized eye
protection designed for solar viewing by reviewing these safety guidelines.
School To Dismiss Early For Solar Eclipse
Due to the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8th 2024 the Anderson County