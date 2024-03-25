School To Dismiss Early For Solar Eclipse

Due to the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8th 2024 the Anderson County

School District will dismiss early. Elementary and Middle Schools (except Clinton

Middle) will dismiss at 11:30am High Schools and Clinton Middle School will

dismiss at 12:30pm. Safety is the number one priority when viewing a total solar

eclipse. Be sure you’re familiar with when you need to wear specialized eye

protection designed for solar viewing by reviewing these safety guidelines.

