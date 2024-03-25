School To Dismiss Early For Solar Eclipse

Jim Miller 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 42 Views

Due to the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8th 2024 the Anderson County
School District will dismiss early. Elementary and Middle Schools (except Clinton
Middle) will dismiss at 11:30am High Schools and Clinton Middle School will
dismiss at 12:30pm. Safety is the number one priority when viewing a total solar
eclipse. Be sure you’re familiar with when you need to wear specialized eye
protection designed for solar viewing by reviewing these safety guidelines.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

City of Oak Ridge to Celebrate Arbor Day on April 5

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 21, 2024) – City of Oak Ridge officials will join the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.