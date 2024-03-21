Roane State to host Academic Festival

Roane State will host the first Academic Festival since 2019 on Friday, March 22,

at the community college’s Roane County Campus in Harriman. The annual

event was halted in 2020 due to COVID precautions but is back for 2024 with a

number of updates. The Academic Festival showcases the knowledge, skills, and

talents of local high school students across dozens of disciplines. The first

festival was held in 1978 to promote arts and sciences. This year’s festival will

feature 60 events in multiple divisions, including art, business, creative writing,

dance, health science, history, journalism, languages, math and physics, music,

philosophy, science, speech, and theatre. The event begins at 9 a.m. with a

general assembly scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m. ET in the gymnasium.

Competitions will begin at 9:45 a.m.

