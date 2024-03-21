Road Melton Lake Drive next week

Jim Miller


OAK RIDGE, Tenn. ( 3/20/2024 ) — Drivers who travel Melton Lake Drive can expect delays
beginning Tuesday, March 26, while Oak Ridge Public Works crews conduct shoulder
maintenance, weather permitting.
To avoid high-traffic times, work is anticipated to start after 8 a.m. and should be done by 3 p.m.
each day. This work is set to last about one week.
Drivers in both directions may experience temporary lane closures and more traffic than usual.
People are asked to use caution while traveling through the work zones, plan accordingly and
expect temporary delays.
For more information, please contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875.

