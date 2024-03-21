Road Melton Lake Drive next week



OAK RIDGE, Tenn. ( 3/20/2024 ) — Drivers who travel Melton Lake Drive can expect delays

beginning Tuesday, March 26, while Oak Ridge Public Works crews conduct shoulder

maintenance, weather permitting.

To avoid high-traffic times, work is anticipated to start after 8 a.m. and should be done by 3 p.m.

each day. This work is set to last about one week.

Drivers in both directions may experience temporary lane closures and more traffic than usual.

People are asked to use caution while traveling through the work zones, plan accordingly and

expect temporary delays.

For more information, please contact Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875.

Related