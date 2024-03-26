TDOT will suspend all interstate construction work on Easter weekend in
anticipation of increased holiday travel. TDOT crews and contractors will stop all
road construction work that requires lane closures beginning Thursday, March
28, at 6:00 p.m. through Monday, April 1 at 6:00 a.m. This will provide
maximum roadway capacity to motorists expected to travel across the state this
upcoming holiday weekend. Motorists will still encounter some long-term lane
closures on construction projects that will remain in place. While lane closure
activity will be stopped, some workers may be on-site in construction zones,
and reduced speed limits will still be in effect. Motorists are urged to adhere to
all posted speed limits, especially in work zones, for their safety. Slower speeds
are necessary for work zones due to the temporary layout of the roadway and
will be enforced.
Road Construction Pause For Easter
