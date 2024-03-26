Road Construction Pause For Easter

TDOT will suspend all interstate construction work on Easter weekend in

anticipation of increased holiday travel. TDOT crews and contractors will stop all

road construction work that requires lane closures beginning Thursday, March

28, at 6:00 p.m. through Monday, April 1 at 6:00 a.m. This will provide

maximum roadway capacity to motorists expected to travel across the state this

upcoming holiday weekend. Motorists will still encounter some long-term lane

closures on construction projects that will remain in place. While lane closure

activity will be stopped, some workers may be on-site in construction zones,

and reduced speed limits will still be in effect. Motorists are urged to adhere to

all posted speed limits, especially in work zones, for their safety. Slower speeds

are necessary for work zones due to the temporary layout of the roadway and

will be enforced.

