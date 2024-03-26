Road Construction Pause For Easter

Jim Miller 9 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 47 Views

TDOT will suspend all interstate construction work on Easter weekend in
anticipation of increased holiday travel. TDOT crews and contractors will stop all
road construction work that requires lane closures beginning Thursday, March
28, at 6:00 p.m. through Monday, April 1 at 6:00 a.m. This will provide
maximum roadway capacity to motorists expected to travel across the state this
upcoming holiday weekend. Motorists will still encounter some long-term lane
closures on construction projects that will remain in place. While lane closure
activity will be stopped, some workers may be on-site in construction zones,
and reduced speed limits will still be in effect. Motorists are urged to adhere to
all posted speed limits, especially in work zones, for their safety. Slower speeds
are necessary for work zones due to the temporary layout of the roadway and
will be enforced.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Fatal Motorcycle Accident Oak Ridge

A motorcycle was traveling southbound on South Illinois Avenue on the BethelValley Road overpass when …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.