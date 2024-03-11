Rebecca Ann Miller,

Rebecca Ann Miller, age 56, of Kingston passed away Sunday, March 10, 2024 at Fort Loudoun Medical Center. She was born October 28, 1967 in Oak Ridge and worked in the medical field as a Registered Nurse for many years. She enjoyed taking trips to the beach, going fishing, playing darts and riding motorcycles. Rebecca was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Preceded in death by her son, Otis Gordon, Jr.; and father, Bernard Miller.

SURVIVORS

Son Damian Miller & wife, Shana of Kingston

Grandchildren Maleaha, Liam, and Austen

Sister Carol Stockstill of Harriman

Special Friends Randy Gann of Ringgold, GA

Summer Bunn of Dayton

Nephews Jimmy Welch and Michael Stockstill, Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later day and arrangements will be announced once the information becomes available. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial donations be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763, to help with expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

