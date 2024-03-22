March 22, 1948 — March 19, 2024

Rocky Top

Ralphine Hawkins Malicoat, age 75 of Rocky Top, formally of Lafolllette, went home to be with her savior peacefully at her home on March 19th, 2024. Faithful member of Island Home Baptist Church. She was an assistant manager at Big Lots in Lafollete, Tennessee. She loved spending time with her family and shopping.

She is preceded in death by her parents LeRoy & LeOpal (Marlow) Hawkins. Brothers: Daniel (Boone) Hawkins, David (Levi) Hawkins, Genis and wife Robin Hawkins. Sisters: Infant Betty Hawkins, Della and husband Marvin Kitzmiller, Patsy (Lucy) Sandefur. Brothers-in-law: Tom Gregg and Elmer Bell.

Survived by: Loving Husband of 59 years Harrell of Oak Ridge, North Carolina. Grand Children: Zach Malicoat, Noah Malicoat, Hunter Hays, Sara Malicoat, Olivia Hays. Honorary GrandChildren: Samantha Melton, Alia Ashmore, Becca Smith Grand Dog: Teddy Bear Malicoat. Great GrandChild: Wesley Hays

Brother- Rev. Jeff and Jeannie Hawkins of Rocky Top.

Sisters- Becky Quattlebaum and Lois Gregg, Sister-in-law Donna Hawkins.

Host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Malicoat family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 26th, 2024 from 5:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m. with funeral to follow at Jones Mortuary Chapel in Clinton, TN. with Rev. Dennis Galloway and Rev. Pete Lowe officiating . The Graveside service will be conducted on March 27th, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Ralphine will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ronnie Malicoat. Sons: Steve Malicoat and wife Julie Malicoat of Rocky Top. Daughter Jessica and husband Donald Hays of Rocky Top. Son: Benny Malicoat and Evy.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, Dr. Repine and staff for the support and care.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tn. is serving the family Ralphine Malicoat family.