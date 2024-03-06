Peggy Fletcher age 86, of Clinton, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center. Peggy was born April 1, 1937, in Jonesborough, Tennessee to the late Elmer and Ruth Walker. Peggy was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for over 25 years. She was a volunteer at Methodist Medical Center for over 40 years. Throughout her life, she loved cooking and sewing, but there wasn’t anything she cherished more than reading her bible. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Doran Fletcher; son, Randy Fletcher; brother, Don Walker.

She is survived by a son, Roger Fletcher & wife Jennifer of Clinton; grandchildren, Alex Fletcher & wife Haley of Clinton; great-grandchildren, Judah and Laney Fletcher; sister-in-law, Jeannie Walker of Gray, TN; and several nieces, nephews, her special Sunday School Class, and a host of devoted friends whom she loved dearly.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, March 8, 2024, at First Baptist Church Clinton. Her service will immediately follow Dr. Danny Chisholm and grandson, Alex Fletcher officiating. Her graveside will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Anderson Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com