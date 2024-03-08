Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department to host annual Egg Roll

Community Egg Hunt

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 7, 2024) – The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks

Department will host its annual Community Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m.

The free egg hunt will be a traditional style Egg Hunt held at A.K. Bissell Park. Parking

will be available at both the East and West Civic Center parking lots. In the event of

severe weather, eggs and prizes will be handed out via drive through at the Oak Ridge

Recreation Center.

The event is limited to children aged 4 through fourth grade. Families are asked to pre-

register at orrecparks.recdesk.com. Pre-registration helps staff plan for the correct

number of eggs and other supplies.

The Recreation and Parks Department staff will make a reasonable effort to provide

appropriate accommodations for children who require an accessible area to hunt.

Parents are encouraged to call the Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450

to make arrangements.

Adult volunteers (aged 16 and up) are needed to hide eggs, supervise the hunt areas,

and assist participants. All volunteers should be prepared to work from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

on the day of the event and should dress according to the weather. The first 50

volunteers to sign up will receive an event T-shirt. A pizza lunch will be served to all

volunteers immediately following the event

For more information, call the Recreation Center front desk at (865) 425-3450 or visit

the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks website at orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov.