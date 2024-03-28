Oak Ridge educators are asking for raise

Oak Ridge educators are asking for a 4% pay raise in the next school year, which

would bring a beginning teachers’ salary up to $52,000 a year. Leaders with the

Oak Ridge Education Association made the request to the Oak Ridge Board of

Education and school system administration at Monday night’s monthly board

meeting at the School Administration Building. School administrators asked for

a 2.5% to 3% increase. The educators presented their requests to the board

members ahead of their work on the upcoming school year’s budget

preparation. The first presentation of the fiscal year 2025 budget proposal will

be April 22 with first reading on May 6, according to Molly Gallagher Smith, the

school system’s communications specialist.

In addition to the 4% pay increase for teachers, OREA’s Michael Carvella and

Peter Blair also asked for “step” raises for all educators based upon their years

of service and education degree level; a greater contribution by the school

system to medical insurance; and increasing the paid bereavement days from by

three days for a maximum of five days.

