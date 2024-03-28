Oak Ridge educators are asking for raise

Oak Ridge educators are asking for a 4% pay raise in the next school year, which
would bring a beginning teachers’ salary up to $52,000 a year. Leaders with the
Oak Ridge Education Association made the request to the Oak Ridge Board of
Education and school system administration at Monday night’s monthly board
meeting at the School Administration Building. School administrators asked for
a 2.5% to 3% increase. The educators presented their requests to the board
members ahead of their work on the upcoming school year’s budget
preparation. The first presentation of the fiscal year 2025 budget proposal will
be April 22 with first reading on May 6, according to Molly Gallagher Smith, the
school system’s communications specialist.
In addition to the 4% pay increase for teachers, OREA’s Michael Carvella and
Peter Blair also asked for “step” raises for all educators based upon their years
of service and education degree level; a greater contribution by the school
system to medical insurance; and increasing the paid bereavement days from by
three days for a maximum of five days.
