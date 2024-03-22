Norris annual Arbor Day

Norris will hold its annual Arbor Day cele-bration at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday,

March 28th, at Norris Elementa-ry School. The public is invited to attend. In

addition to being the 45thannual celebration, this year’s ceremony will also

recognize the city’s 75anniversary. This year’s ceremony will feature a student

mu-sical performance, read- ing of the city’s Arbor Day proclamation, re- marks

by Regional State Forester Brook Smith,presentation of the Tree City USA

recertification award, presentation of the Tree Line USA recertifi-cation award

to Clinton Utilities Board, recog- nition of the Arbor Day honoree, and

announce- ment of the winners of the school’s poster contest. Every Norris

Elemen- tary School student will receive a tree seedling courtesy of the

Tennessee Division of Forestry.

