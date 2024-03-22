Norris annual Arbor Day

Norris will hold its annual Arbor Day cele-bration at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday,
March 28th, at Norris Elementa-ry School. The public is invited to attend. In
addition to being the 45thannual celebration, this year’s ceremony will also
recognize the city’s 75anniversary. This year’s ceremony will feature a student
mu-sical performance, read- ing of the city’s Arbor Day proclamation, re- marks
by Regional State Forester Brook Smith,presentation of the Tree City USA
recertification award, presentation of the Tree Line USA recertifi-cation award
to Clinton Utilities Board, recog- nition of the Arbor Day honoree, and
announce- ment of the winners of the school’s poster contest. Every Norris
Elemen- tary School student will receive a tree seedling courtesy of the
Tennessee Division of Forestry.
