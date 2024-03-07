New Residential Area Downtown Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge, a city born in secrecy without a centralized downtown, has

attempted to build an attractive hub of businesses and residencies on multiple

occasions. According to the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, it is now

proposing a location for its residents to live, work and play — The Wilson Street

corridor. It borders Main Street near the American Museum of Science and

Energy. In a release, city leaders said it “provides a great opportunity to finally

have a distinctive, uniquely Oak Ridge place for us to gather.” The chamber

hopes that the existence of a more urban environment with apartments,

condos, restaurants, local shops, offices and green spaces will bring in a new

type of business to the city. According to Oak Ridge Land Bank Inc., it is

interested in selling developable parcels to foster the growth of the project and

serve as a catalyst for continued development. ORLB is also offering around 6.5

acres of vacant property at the eastern end of the development corridor to

developers interested in bringing new businesses and homes to the area.

