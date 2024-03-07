New Residential Area Downtown Oak Ridge

Jim Miller 4 hours ago Local News

Oak Ridge, a city born in secrecy without a centralized downtown, has
attempted to build an attractive hub of businesses and residencies on multiple
occasions. According to the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, it is now
proposing a location for its residents to live, work and play — The Wilson Street
corridor. It borders Main Street near the American Museum of Science and
Energy. In a release, city leaders said it “provides a great opportunity to finally
have a distinctive, uniquely Oak Ridge place for us to gather.” The chamber
hopes that the existence of a more urban environment with apartments,
condos, restaurants, local shops, offices and green spaces will bring in a new
type of business to the city. According to Oak Ridge Land Bank Inc., it is
interested in selling developable parcels to foster the growth of the project and
serve as a catalyst for continued development. ORLB is also offering around 6.5
acres of vacant property at the eastern end of the development corridor to
developers interested in bringing new businesses and homes to the area.

